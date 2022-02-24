The Economic Intelligence Unit ("EIU") has recently published the Democracy Index report for 2021 and we are pleased to announce that Mauritius has been classified as a "full democracy" country by the EIU. Mauritius placed 19 out of 167 jurisdictions on the democracy index and joins the rank of the 21 countries classified as full democracies. Ranked at the 20th position in 2020, Mauritius has climbed up the ranks in 2021 and is also the only country from the African region to be classified as "full democracy" by the EIU.

Read more about the EIU democracy index and the criteria contributing towards the classification of Mauritius HERE.

Read the full Democracy Index 2021 report HERE.

