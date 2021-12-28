A supervisory committee has been established in order to oversee the first elections of the Shura Council set to be held in October. The Shura Council is Qatar's legislative body and is comprised of 45 members. Two thirds, or 30 member seats, will be up for election while the Emir will directly appoint the remaining 15 members. This is a significant change from the current process whereby the Emir appoints all members of the council.

Although Qatar has municipal elections, this will be the first time elections have been held for the Shura Council. While the underlying legislation governing the election process has not yet been promulgated, it is expected in the near future. A specific date for the elections has not yet been set.

Originally published July 28, 2021 .

