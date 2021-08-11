On August 2, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a Decision on Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 26, 2021 #151 "On Measures to extend the Special Quarantine Regime and remove some restrictions".

According to the decision, the air travel will be allowed effective from August 5, 2021, to the citizens and legal residents of the following countries:

Federal Republic of Germany;

The Republic of Austria;

The Kingdom of Belgium;

Czech Republic;

The Kingdom of Denmark;

Republic of Ireland;

The Kingdom of Spain;

The Kingdom of Sweden;

Switzerland;

Canada;

Luxembourg;

Republic of Malta;

Kingdom of the Netherlands;

Republic of Poland;

The Republic of Portugal;

The Republic of Serbia;

The Republic of Singapore;

The Slovak Republic;

Republic of Slovenia;

The above-entioned citizens are allowed to enter the country based on the following requirements:

all passengers over the age of 18 years must possess official documentation (i.e. COVID-19 passport issued by the relevant country demonstrating that they have either been fully vaccinated or document confirming that they have recovered from COVID-19 (immunity certificate)), in addition to a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their flight;

all passengers between the ages of 1-18 years must possess a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their flight.

