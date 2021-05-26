ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had issued a Decree on approval the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Code on Administrative Offences that was adopted by Milli Mejlis ( December 18, 2020).

According to the proposed annexes, in accordance with Article 211.1, persons who violate the anti-epidemic regime, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes defined by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers shall be fined as follows:

- Officials - AZN 4000-5000 (or administrative detention for up to one month, depending on the circumstances of the case, taking into account the identity of the violator)

- Legal entities - AZN 5000 -11000.

According to the proposed annexes, in accordance with Article 211.2 , persons who do not use a medical mask in places defined by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers shall be fined as follows:

-Officials - AZN 300

-Legal entities - AZN 600.

Repeated violation of Article 211.2 of this Code by a person who has received an administrative penalty has received an administrative penalty within one year from the date of entry into force of the decision to impose an administrative penalty shall be fined as follows:

- Officials - AZN 600

-Legal entities - AZN 1200

Originally published 20 January 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.