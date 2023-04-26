ARTICLE

Short News April 13, 2023

Germany

Bilateral agreements with Austria and the Czech Republic - Employees can now spend 40 percent of their working time in their home office without changing their social security status

Germany has signed new bilateral agreements with Austria and the Czech Republic that allow employees to work up to 40 percent of their working hours from their foreign home office without changing their social security status.

This important change will significantly facilitate remote work between these countries. The arrangements will replace the existing COVID transitional arrangements as of July 1, 2023.

Ireland

Ireland eases taxation of company cars retroactively from January 2023 due to increased cost of living

In mid-2022, the Irish tax authorities enacted far-reaching changes to the taxation of company cars, which would have resulted in a significant additional burden for employees. Due to the sharp increase in the cost of living, the authorities have now made improvements and issued relief retroactive to January 1, 2023.

Chile

Chilean Tax Calendar 2023 published: Important deadlines and rules for tax returns and payments

The Chilean tax authorities published the 2023 tax calendar on March 28, 2023. This shows, among other things, that taxpayers can file their 2022 tax returns and make outstanding tax payments between April 6 and May 2, 2023. It should be noted here that extensions are generally not permitted in Chile.

Kurznachrichten 13.April 2023

Deutschland

Bilaterale Abkommen mit Österreich und Tschechien - Arbeitnehmer können neu 40% ihrer Arbeitszeit im ausländischen Home-Office ohne Änderung der Sozialversicherungsunterstellung verbringen

Deutschland hat mit Österreich und der Tschechischen Republik neue bilaterale Abkommen abgeschlossen, die es Arbeitnehmern erlauben, bis zu 40 Prozent ihrer Arbeitszeit von zu Hause aus zu arbeiten, ohne dass sich ihre Sozialversicherungsunterstellung ändert.

Diese wegweisende Änderung wird Remote Work zwischen diesen Ländern deutlich erleichtern. Die Regelungen werden die bestehenden Covid-Übergangsregelungen per 1. Juli 2023 ablösen.

Irland

Irland erleichtert Besteuerung von Firmenwagen rückwirkend ab Januar 2023 aufgrund gestiegener Lebenshaltungskosten

Die irischen Steuerbehörden haben Mitte 2022 weitreichende Änderungen zur Besteuerung von Firmenwagen erlassen, die zu einer deutlichen Mehrbelastung für Arbeitnehmern geführt hätten. Aufgrund der stark erhöhten Lebenshaltungskosten hat die Behörde nun nachgebessert und rückwirkend per 1. Januar 2023 Erleichterungen erlassen.

Chile

Chilenischer Steuerkalender 2023 veröffentlicht - Wichtige Fristen und Regeln für Steuererklärungen und Zahlungen

Die chilenischen Steuerbehörden haben am 28. März 2023 den Steuerkalender 2023 veröffentlicht. Hieraus geht unter anderem hervor, dass Steuerpflichtige zwischen dem 6. April und 2. Mai 2023 ihre Steuererklärung für das Jahr 2022 einreichen und ausstehende Steuerzahlungen leisten können. Hierbei ist zu beachten, dass Verlängerungen grundsätzlich nicht zulässig sind.





Best Practice

International Employee Assignments - Key Compliance Aspects and Risk Mitigation Tips for Companies

International employee assignments are effective ways for companies to enter new markets and transfer know-how. At the same time, however, these assignments involve numerous compliance aspects that must be considered to avoid legal risks and negative financial impacts. This article explains the most important compliance aspects of international employee assignments for HR managers to be able to prepare for foreign assignments and longer business trips in the best possible way.

Work Permits

One of the first and most important issues companies need to consider when deploying employees internationally is work permits. What permits do employees need at the assignment location to be able to work legally? In some countries, a specific work permit is required, while in others a general notification is sufficient. Therefore, it is important to know the exact requirements of the country of assignment in advance and ensure that all necessary permits are applied for and issued on time.

Taxes

Another important aspect is income taxes. How are international employee assignments treated for tax purposes? In some countries, double taxation agreements between the employee's home country and the assignment country ensure that double taxation is avoided. However, depending on the specific circumstances, it may still be necessary to pay local taxes. HR should, therefore, ensure that it has all the necessary information and resources to understand and manage the tax implications of international employee assignments.

Social security

In addition to work permits and income taxes, companies must also consider social security implications for international employee assignments. Will the employee even be subject to social security contributions in the host country?

In some cases, it may be necessary to pay contributions in both countries, while in the case of international employee assignments and longer business trips within Europe, special cross-border regulations often mean that double contributions can be avoided. In case of insufficient or wrong clarification regarding social security, the company is threatened with high financial risks in case of injuries or sickness, which could often be avoided if the right precautions were taken in advance.

Labor law

Last but not least, companies must also consider the labor law aspects of international employee assignments. Which mandatory regulations must be observed? What working hours are permitted and what minimum wages must be paid? In many countries, there are special regulations that strengthen the protection of employees. It is, therefore, important to understand the labor law requirements and regulations of the country of assignment and ensure that working conditions comply with legal requirements.

Conclusion

Companies can use international employee assignments to discover new markets, work on international projects, bridge personnel bottlenecks, and/or transfer know-how. However, companies should always be aware that such assignments involve compliance aspects that should be carefully considered to minimize legal and financial risks.

HR managers should, therefore, ensure that they have all the necessary resources and information to properly manage international employee assignments and comply with legal requirements. Through clear communication and training, companies can also ensure that their employees understand and follow the compliance aspects to ensure successful international employee assignments.

As an HR department or global mobility manager, you should, therefore, act in good time to ensure that your company takes all compliance aspects into account and implements them during international employee assignments. Review your processes and systems, invest in training and clear communication to ensure that all employees understand and can follow compliance risks. In this way, you cannot only successfully enter international markets, but also minimize legal and financial risks. We, therefore, recommend being proactive and considering compliance as an important part of your business strategy.

Internationale Mitarbeitereinsätze - Wichtige Compliance-Aspekte und Tipps zur Risikominimierung für Unternehmen

Internationale Mitarbeitereinsätze sind für Unternehmen effektive Möglichkeiten, um neue Märkte zu erschliessen und Knowhow zu transferieren. Gleichzeitig sind diese Einsätze jedoch mit zahlreichen Compliance-Aspekten verbunden, die berücksichtigt werden müssen, um rechtliche Risiken und negative finanzielle Auswirkungen zu vermeiden. In diesem Artikel werden die wichtigsten Compliance-Aspekte bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen für Personalverantwortliche erläutert, um Auslandseinsätze und längere Geschäftsreisen optimal vorbereiten zu können.

Arbeitsbewilligungen

Eine der ersten und wichtigsten Fragen, die Unternehmen bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen berücksichtigen müssen, betrifft Arbeitsbewilligungen. Welche Bewilligungen benötigen die Mitarbeiter am Einsatzort, um legal arbeiten zu können? In einigen Ländern ist eine spezielle Arbeitsbewilligung erforderlich, während in anderen Ländern eine allgemeine Meldung ausreicht. Daher ist es wichtig, die genauen Anforderungen des Einsatzlandes im Vorfeld zu kennen und sicherzustellen, dass alle notwendigen Bewilligungen rechtzeitig beantragt und erteilt werden.

Steuern

Ein weiterer wichtiger Aspekt sind die Steuern. Wie werden die internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätze steuerlich behandelt? In einigen Ländern stellen Doppelbesteuerungsabkommen zwischen dem Heimatland des Mitarbeiters und dem Einsatzland sicher, doppelte Besteuerungen zu vermeiden. Je nach den konkreten Umständen kann es jedoch dennoch erforderlich sein, lokale Steuern zu zahlen. Die Personalverantwortlichen sollte daher sicherstellen, dass sie über alle notwendigen Informationen und Ressourcen verfügt, um die steuerlichen Auswirkungen von internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen zu verstehen und zu bewältigen.

Sozialversicherungen

Neben den Arbeitsbewilligungen und Steuern müssen Unternehmen auch die Sozialversicherungen bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen berücksichtigen. Wird der Mitarbeiter am Einsatzort unter Umständen gar sozialversicherungspflichtig? In Einzelfällen kann es notwendig sein, Beiträge in beiden Ländern zu leisten, während bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen und längeren Geschäftsreisen im europäischen Raum aufgrund spezieller, länderübergreifender Regelungen oft doppelte Beitragszahlungen vermieden werden können. Bei unzureichender oder falscher Abklärung in Bezug auf die Sozialversicherungen drohen dem Unternehmen hohe finanzielle Risiken im Schadensfall, der bei richtiger Absicherung im Vorfeld oft vermieden werden könnte.

Arbeitsrecht

Nicht zuletzt müssen Unternehmen auch die arbeitsrechtlichen Aspekte bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen beachten. Welche zwingenden Vorschriften müssen beachtet werden? Welche Arbeitszeiten sind erlaubt und welche Mindestlöhne müssen gezahlt werden? In vielen Ländern gibt es besondere Bestimmungen, die den Schutz von Arbeitnehmern stärken. Es ist daher wichtig, die arbeitsrechtlichen Anforderungen und Vorschriften des Einsatzlandes zu verstehen und sicherzustellen, dass die Arbeitsbedingungen den gesetzlichen Vorgaben entsprechen.

Unternehmen können durch internationale Mitarbeitereinsätze neue Märkte erschliessen, internationale Projekte bearbeiten, Personalengpässe überbrücke und/ oder Knowhow transferieren. Jedoch sollten sich Unternehmen auch immer bewusst sein, dass solche Einsätze mit Compliance-Aspekten verbunden sind, die sorgfältig berücksichtigt werden sollten, um rechtliche und finanzielle Risiken zu minimieren.

Die Personalverantwortlichen sollten daher sicherstellen, dass sie über alle notwendigen Ressourcen und Informationen verfügen, um internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen administrativ richtig abzuwickeln und den rechtlichen Anforderungen Genüge zu tun. Durch klare Kommunikation und Schulungen können Unternehmen ferner sicherstellen, dass ihre Mitarbeiter die Compliance-Aspekte verstehen und befolgen, um erfolgreiche internationale Mitarbeitereinsätze zu gewährleisten.

Als Personalabteilung oder Global Mobility Verantwortliche sollten Sie daher rechtzeitig aktiv werden und sicherstellen, dass Ihr Unternehmen bei internationalen Mitarbeitereinsätzen alle Compliance-Aspekte beachtet und umsetzt. Überprüfen Sie Ihre Prozesse und Systeme, investieren Sie in Schulungen und klare Kommunikation, um sicherzustellen, dass alle Mitarbeiter die Compliance-Risiken verstehen und befolgen können. Auf diese Weise können Sie nicht nur erfolgreich internationale Märkte erschliessen, sondern auch rechtliche und finanzielle Risiken minimieren. Wir empfehlen daher, proaktiv zu handeln und Compliance als wichtigen Bestandteil Ihrer Geschäftsstrategie zu betrachten.

