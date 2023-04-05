ARTICLE

On February 27, 2023, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the Law No. ZRU-819 “On Technical Regulation” (hereinafter “Law No. ЗРУ-819”).

In accordance with the Law No. ЗРУ-819, technical regulation is the establishment, application and enforcement of requirements for product safety, processes and methods of its production, as well as verification of their compliance through conformity assessment and state control. The authorized body in the field of technical regulation is the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation (known as UzStandard).

It should be noted that the effect of Law No. ZRU-819 does not apply to relations related to compliance with:

sanitary, phytosanitary and veterinary measures;

measures in the field of labor protection;

accounting standards;

standards and prospectuses for the issue of securities, standards for valuation activities;

standards of medical care;

state educational standards.

The Law No. ЗРУ-819 regulates:

the form and procedure for assessing and confirming compliance;

the procedure for exercising state control in the field of technical regulation;

obligations of the manufacturer, seller, importer;

responsibility for violation of the legislation on technical regulation.

