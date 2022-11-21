Every company is expected to stay compliant with all the regulatory bodies within the environment they operate. By so doing, some agencies use the term "Renewal of Registration", whiles others use the term "Annual Returns".

It is important to note that almost all the regulatory agencies in Ghana have different modes by which they require companies to renew their registration. Some agencies require renewals annually (every year), whiles others are done every two (2) or five (5) years after registration. It is prudent for every company to keep proper records of all the agencies when they are due for renewal in order to remain compliant.

In this article, we will focus on three main Agencies which requires Annual Returns Filing. These Agencies include;

Registrar General's Department (RGD) for renewal of business registration

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for renewal of the status of the number of expatriates working in the firm

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for tax related updates

