2.1 Impact on Funds and Transactions

The rise in BVI investment fund activity has been driven in part by certain differences in regulation of closed-ended funds between the Cayman Islands and BVI, which are discussed elsewhere below.

Limited Partnership Act (As Revised) (the "LP Act")

In addition to such regulatory arbitrage, the introduction in the BVI in 2017 of refreshed partnership legislation in the form of the LP Act has also attracted new users to the jurisdiction. The LP Act replaced the somewhat under-utilised international limited partnership regime, and offers managers an extremely flexible and modern structuring tool for closed-ended investment funds.

The LP Act draws significant influence from the limited partnership regimes of other jurisdictions. BVI limited partnerships now share many of the features of those other offerings, including broad freedom of contract and the ability to limit the liability of passive investors.

BVI limited partnership general partners are also subject to substantially the same unlimited liability for limited partnership debts and liabilities, and statutory duties at all times to act in good faith and (subject to any express provisions to the contrary in the limited partnership agreement) in the interests of the limited partnership.

The BVI limited partnership regime demonstrates a handful of technical refinements over and above those of certain other popular jurisdictions in the investment fund industry. For example, while it is not uncommon for limited partnership legislation to permit the use of non-domestic entities as general partners, under the LP Act a non-BVI entity does not need to first register as a foreign company in the BVI to be eligible to act as general partner of a BVI limited partnership.

BVI limited partnerships may also be formed with a separate legal personality – an option that is not available in all other competitor jurisdictions. While this does not constitute them as separate bodies corporate, it does permit any charge created over an asset of a BVI limited partnership that is then registered with the Registrar of Limited Partnerships in the BVI (the "Registrar") to then have priority over any other charge over the same asset that is either unregistered or registered subsequently.

The registration process for BVI limited partnerships is straightforward and requires only submission to the Registrar of a registration statement (signed by each general partner) containing certain prescribed limited partnership information, a letter of consent from the limited partnership's proposed registered agent in the BVI, and confirmation of whether the limited partnership is to be formed with separate legal personality, together with the payment of the requisite USD750 government registration fee. Registration will usually take up to four working days.