Mauritius: Consultation Paper On The Introduction Of A Regulatory Framework For Compliance Services

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (“FSC”) has issued a consultation paper on the introduction of a regulatory framework for Compliance Services on 19 January 2022. The aim of the regulatory framework is to strengthen the compliance structure of Mauritius through delegation of functions to regulated entities offering compliance services.

