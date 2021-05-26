ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The verification of the effectiveness of the implementation of the adopted legal acts has been made possible by the Resolution of President "On measures to introduce an effective mechanism for determining the state of implementation of the rule of law in the Republic of Uzbekistan" No.PP-4951 dated January, 14, 2021 (the "Resolution No.PP-4951").

According to the Resolution No.PP-4951, the status of the rule of law in the regions of the Republic are evaluated by index indicators based on statistical indicators and the results of sociological surveys conducted in the following areas:

compliance of legal acts;

ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens;

justice and enforcement of judgements;

establishing the rule of law and security;

effective monitoring of local executive bodies;

effectiveness of anti-corruption;

transparency of institutions.

Index of the regional rule of law is based on 182 criteria and consists of 32 indicators. The evaluation of statistical indicators is carried out by State authorities. The assessment according to social criteria is carried out by the Research Institute of Legal Policy under the Ministry of Justice and the Republican Centre for Study of Public Opinion "Ijtimoiy fikr" among the population and specialists. The results of statistics and interviews will be presented and generalized by the automated information system "Huquq ustuvorligi".

Every year, the Ministry of Justice compiles the Regional Rule of Law Index for the past year on the basis of the data entered into the system. The Ministry also ensures that the results are published in the mass media by May, 15.

The rule of law verification mechanism will improve civil society, ensure the protection of human rights and tackling corruption by addressing identified gaps in a timely manner.

Originally published 22 January 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.