Switzerland: a Financial Powerhouse

Renowned for stability, neutrality, and strong regulation, Switzerland has become an attractive destination for companies aiming to go public.

Stability and Neutrality: Switzerland is globally recognized for its political stability and neutrality, making it a safe haven for investors during times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Strong Regulation: The Swiss stock exchanges (SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Swiss) together with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) establish and enforce regulations to ensure transparency, investor protection and corporate governance. These regulations establish trust and credibility among investors.

Tax Advantages: Switzerland provides a competitive corporate tax environment including attractive cantonal tax incentives. This fiscal environment attracts companies seeking favourable tax conditions.

Requirements for Stock Exchange in Switzerland

For companies seeking a stock exchange listing in Switzerland, certain requirements must be met to ensure a seamless and successful listing:

Legal Structure: The establishment, the articles of associations or the deed of partnership of the company must comply with the national law to which the company is subject.

Corporate Governance: Establishing professional governance and an independent board is paramount.

Financial Reporting: The company must align with relevant financial reporting standards (IFRS, US GAAP, Swiss GAAP FER and the financial reporting standard under the Swiss Banking Act).

Financial Stability: Providing a comprehensive and strong financial history as well as a compelling equity story are vital.

Share Capital and Free Float: Minimum share capital requirements and a public float of 20% must be met.

Advisors: Professional support at an early stage, including lead manager, bank syndicate, lawyers, auditors, consultant as, and communication experts, is essential.

Benefits of Listings in Switzerland

Once a company fulfils the requirements and successfully lists on a Swiss stock exchange, it can access various benefits and opportunities:

Access to Capital: Access a deep pool of domestic and international capital for business growth.

Liquidity: Swiss exchanges offer high liquidity, enhancing share attractiveness.

Visibility and Credibility: Improve global visibility and credibility, attracting more investment sand business opportunities.

Diversified Investor Base: Attract investors worldwide, reducing market dependency.

