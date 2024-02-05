The Malta Stock Exchange has officially announced the second edition of the Governance, Risk, Compliance and ESG Week Summit 2024 (GRC Summit 2024).

Held between the 5 and 8 March 2024, the summit aims to bring corporate executives, regulators and financial industry practitioners together to present, discuss and debate governance, risk and compliance matters.

The 4-day event will address a variety of topics including ESG trends and reporting, harnessing tech (AI in particular), good governance, AML compliance, DORA and cybersecurity, and the future of gaming regulation, amongst others.

"The 2024 summit will see a mix between keynotes and panel discussions on a variety of industry hot-topics, as well as networking events giving room for all delegates to continue discussing the insights shared through the event," said Joseph Portelli, MSE's Chairman.

Furthermore, PwC Malta has been confirmed as a Diamond Sponsor of the upcoming summit. This following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the firm and the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE).

"We are pleased to partner with the second edition of the GRC Summit in 2024 as Diamond Sponsors. The New Equation – PwC's global strategy, captures our commitment to build trust, at a time when it is both more fragile and more complicated to earn, and deliver sustained outcomes which make a difference. In line with this, we believe that this event reflects our efforts to promote good governance, transparency, and compliance, among other important subjects. We look forward to having both our international and local experts participating in the summit and discussing these incredibly important topics," said David Valenzia, PwC Malta's Territory Senior Partner.

"We believe that with the support of sponsors like PwC Malta, the GRC Summit 2024 is truly on its way to becoming one of Europe's go-to RegTech, ESG, Governance, Risk and Compliance gatherings," Portelli concluded.

Several members of PwC Malta's pool of expert staff will participate as panellists and moderators in a number of discussions in order to share the PwC Malta perspective.

Learn more about the GRC Summit 2024 and book your ticket from here.

About MSE

The Malta Stock Exchange commenced its trading operations on 8 January 1992, and today is a fully-fledged regulated market which successfully fulfils its role as an effective venue to raise capital finance.

The Exchange carries out this role by providing a structure for admission of financial instruments to its recognised lists which may subsequently be traded on a regulated, transparent and orderly market place (secondary market). It also offers a comprehensive range of back–office services including maintenance of share and bond registers, clearing and settlement and custody services through its Central Securities Depository (CSD) which is situated in-house. It also has a link with Clearstream Banking in Frankfurt, Germany and in Luxembourg facilitating international access.

