The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius, has proposed amendments to the Financial Services Act by suggesting new financial business activities to be licensed, including spot commodity broker, representative, clearing house, market, trading adviser, and representative. The Financial Services (Spot Commodity Market and Intermediaries) Rules 2023 have been published for public consultation to gather input from industry stakeholders and the general public.

The draft rules are subject to review based on received feedback, and interested parties are encouraged to submit their comments, suggestions, and feedback by November 23, 2023, via email to spotcommodity@fscmauritius.org. The consultation aims to incorporate diverse perspectives before finalizing the rules.

