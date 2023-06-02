Before you go through the requirements for listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, you need to ensure that the underlying company has been duly registered under the Registrar of Companies and has been operating for a period.

REQUIREMENTS FOR LISTING AT THE GHANA STOCK EXCHANGE

Your company needs to have a stated capital of at least GHS1 million. The public float of your company must not be less than 25% of the number of issued shares of the company. You must ensure that payment of shares in your company must be made in full. You must ensure that your company has a stated capital of at least GHS0.25 million. The public float of your company must not be less than 25% of the number of issued shares of the company. You must ensure that payment of shares in your company must be made in full.

