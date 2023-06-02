Ghana:
The 6 Non-Negotiable Requirements For Listing On The Ghana Stock Exchange
02 June 2023
Acheampong & Associates
Before you go through the requirements for listing on the Ghana
Stock Exchange, you need to ensure that the underlying company has
been duly registered under the Registrar of Companies and has been
operating for a period.
REQUIREMENTS FOR LISTING AT THE GHANA STOCK EXCHANGE
- Your company needs to have a stated capital of at least GHS1
million.
- The public float of your company must not be less than 25% of
the number of issued shares of the company.
- You must ensure that payment of shares in your company must be
made in full.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
