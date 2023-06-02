Before you go through the requirements for listing on the Ghana Commodities Exchange, you need to ensure that the underlying company has been duly registered under the Registrar of Companies and has been operating for a period.

REQUIREMENTS FOR LISTING AT THE GHANA COMMODITIES EXCHANGE

Your company has to have a net worth of at least GHS50,000.00.

You must provide your GCX basic training certificate and your tax clearance certificate.

