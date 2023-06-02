Ghana:
The 5 Non-Negotiable Requirements For Listing On The Ghana Commodities Exchange
02 June 2023
Acheampong & Associates
Before you go through the requirements for listing on the Ghana
Commodities Exchange, you need to ensure that the underlying
company has been duly registered under the Registrar of Companies
and has been operating for a period.
REQUIREMENTS FOR LISTING AT THE GHANA COMMODITIES
EXCHANGE
- Your company has to have a net worth of at least
GHS50,000.00.
- You must provide your GCX basic training certificate and your
tax clearance certificate.
GHANA'S FINANCIAL SECTORS
- Bank and non-bank financial sector
- Capital and money markets
- Insurance
- Pensions
SECTOR REGULATORS
- Bank of Ghana
- Securities and Exchange Commission
- National Insurance Commission
- National Pensions Regulatory Authority
