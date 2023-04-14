The Loan (Local) (Fees Payable to Depository Institution) Rules 1991 P.U.(A) 69/2023 was gazetted on 15 March 2023 ("Rules").

Pursuant to the Rules:

Where any person, other than a participating investing institution, makes a transfer or takes a transfer of a stock under subsection 8B(2) of the Loan (Local) Act 1959 ("Act") through a depository institution, the depository institution may require such person to pay to the depository institution a fee not exceeding two ringgit for every transfer of a stock made, or every transfer of a stock taken, as the case may be, through the depository institution. Where a depository institution maintains a customer's account under subsection 8B(5) of the Act, the depository institution may require the stock customer in respect of whom such customer's account is maintained to pay to the depository institution a fee not exceeding five ringgit for every continuous period of six months or any part thereof during which such customer's account is maintained by the depository institution.

Capital Markets and Services (Prescription of Securities) (Commodity Warrants) Order 2023

The Capital Markets and Services (Prescription of Securities) (Commodity Warrants) Order 2023 P.U.(A) 70/2023 was gazetted on 17 March 2023 ("Order").

In the Order, "commodity warrant" is defined as a derivative that is traded on a stock exchange which the holder has a right to receive a cash amount, depending on the fluctuations in the value or price of an underlying:

commodity; or commodity derivatives traded on a derivatives exchange or Specified Exchange.

