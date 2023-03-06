We stand proud to have participated in the first ever Malta Stock Exchange GRC Summit.

RMC Wise put good governance, risk and compliance, characterised by a strong corporate culture, at the forefront of our business and service offering.

Behind the success of RMC Wise there is a team who work with integrity, passion and ethic to deliver solutions that can help sustain the growth of our clients and to create innovate solutions amid the significant changes in regulatory and economic environment.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.