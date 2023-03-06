To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We stand proud to have participated in the first ever Malta
Stock Exchange GRC Summit.
RMC Wise put good governance, risk and compliance, characterised by
a strong corporate culture, at the forefront of our business and
service offering.
Behind the success of RMC Wise there is a team who work with
integrity, passion and ethic to deliver solutions that can help
sustain the growth of our clients and to create innovate solutions
amid the significant changes in regulatory and economic
environment.
