by CSB Group

CSB Group is excited to be one of the sponsors of the first edition of the Malta Stock Exchange Governance, Risk and Compliance Summit happening on the 2nd February at the Westin Dragonara Conference Centre. This conference is aimed at addressing the significant developments in the regulatory frameworks and the challenges faced by all practitioners in the financial sector.

CSB Group's team will have its own stand from where it is looking forward to meet attendees and provide the required assistance. Authorised by the MFSA to act as a Trustee Company and Administrator of Private Foundations, and backed by a team of highly qualified professionals, CSB Trustees & Fiduciaries Ltd effectively assists a vast portfolio of clients with Security Trustee Services.

The Group also boasts a trusted Regulatory Compliance team that assists clients with AML/CFT Compliance and ancillary services. Their expert advice is aimed to help companies build the necessary compliance capacity to fulfil their obligations and safely proceed with the attainment of their strategic business objectives. A tailored risk and compliance function adds essential value to effective controls and monitoring mechanisms, which result in the required good governance of a company.

The Summit will include a number of recognised international speakers, keynote addresses by leading practitioners, as well as panel sessions involving industry specialists. CSB is proud to announce that Dr Franklin Cachia, CSB Group Tax & Regulated Industries Director, will be participating in a panel discussion and giving his insights on 'Detecting Financial Crime through an Effective AML/KYC Process'.

The Summit is set to gather corporate executives, regulators and financial industry practitioners who will present, discuss and debate emerging trends within the governance, risk and compliance sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.