On 7 October 2022, the European Parliament and Council approved a set of Technical Standards1(the "Technical Standards") supplementing the European Market Infrastructure Regulation2 ("EMIR"). In a Circular issued by the MFSA advising market participants of this publication, these Technical Standards are described as being "...the most extensive set of changes since the inception of EMIR". 3 In fact, the Technical Standards are part of a lengthy process of re-examining the EMIR regulatory regime and will significantly affect the obligations of derivative market participants under EMIR, in particular their reporting requirements.

By way of background, on 20th May 2019 the EMIR Refit Regulation4 ("EMIR Refit") was published with the aim of amending and simplifying EMIR primarily to reduce compliance costs and adopt a more proportionate approach to regulatory obligations of non-financial counterparties.5 EMIR Refit also required the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") to submit draft regulatory and implementing technical standards to the European Commission to implement the changes to the EMIR regulatory regime set out in EMIR Refit. ESMA published its Final Report on technical standards under EMIR Refit6 in December 2020 and these draft standards have now been passed into law by way of the Technical Standards.

From the outset it is important to note that subject entities are required to comply with the changes set out in the Technical Standards by 29 April 2024. While this may seem like a long while away, the changes are significant and adequate preparations should be made to ensure timely compliance.

Overview of the Technical Standards

The Technical Standards published, consisting of regulatory technical standards ("RTS") and implementing technical standards ("ITS"),7 are the following:

The first four Technical Standards listed above amend the obligations and requirements imposed on trade repositories in terms of EMIR, therefore for present purposes, the last two Technical Standards are of relevance as they relate directly to the reporting obligations of derivative counterparties.

Changes to EMIR Reporting Requirements under the Trade Details RTS and the Report Format ITS

The Trade Details RTS include an Annex setting out the data fields to be included in derivative trade reports. This Annex constitutes a complete overhaul of the data fields to be reported. Whereas under the previous RTS,8 the data fields totalled 129, the Annex to the Trade Details RTS includes 203 data fields. Apart from increasing the number of data fields, existing data fields are also amended and updated.

As expected, when the increase in data fields was first suggested by ESMA during consultation with the industry, the response was not positive. The rationale put forward was primarily to improve the specification of reportable data and include data elements which have been deemed critical by regulators worldwide to monitor systemic risk.9

To complement the increased transparency sought by the Trade Details RTS, the Report Format ITS focus on increased standardisation and harmonisation of derivative trade reporting. These ITS follow the guidance developed by CPMI-IOSCO on the definition, format and usage of key OTC derivatives data elements reported to TRs, including the Unique Transaction Identifier, the Unique Product Identifier and other critical data elements which now should be identified using ISO standards. In addition, the Report Format ITS mandate the use of XML format in line with ISO 20022, for trade reporting. This will align reporting standards to those applicable to reports submitted for securities financing transaction trades10 and to global standards in order to harmonise reporting for those entities which are subject to reporting requirements in non-EU jurisdictions. A similar requirement for implementing ISO 20022 XML trade format is also imposed on trade repositories to eliminate, as much as possible, the risk of discrepancies due to data inconsistencies and failed data reconciliation.11

Next Steps

While April 2024 may seem like a long time away, it is important that derivative industry participants start to devise a plan to ensure compliance with their updated reporting obligations. However, as noted by the MFSA's Circular, more granular specifications are required by the industry for various matters including final validation rules and the XML schemas which will be used to validate the structure and content of trade reports.12

Such guidance should be provided as soon as possible given the impact which the changes under the Technical Standards may have on industry participants. Internal procedures and IT infrastructures may need to be updated to comply with the new reporting standards and such an exercise may require significant time and manpower. Parties to derivative contracts which delegate their reporting requirements to their counterparty need to ensure that such counterparties are aware of, and are adequately prepared for, these changes.

