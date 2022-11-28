1. Purpose and status
- The purpose of this document is to promote common, uniform and consistent supervisory approaches and practices in the day-to-day application of Market Abuse Regulation (No 596/2014, "MAR"). It does this by providing responses to questions asked by the public, financial market participants, competent authorities and other stakeholders. The question and answer (Q&A) tool is a practical convergence tool used to promote common supervisory approaches and practices under Article 29(2) of the ESMA Regulation. Further information on ESMA's Q&A process is available on our website.
- ESMA intends to update this document on a regular basis and, for ease of reference, ESMA provides the date each question was first published as well as the date/s of amendment beside each question. A table of all questions in this document and dates is provided in Section I.
- Additional questions on MAR may be submitted to ESMA through the Q&A tool on our website (here) Please see the guidance available on our website before submitting your question.
2. Legislative references and abbreviations
Legislative references
|ESMA Regulation
|Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/77/EC1
|MAR
|Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Text with EEA relevance)2
|Implementing directive on reporting to competent authorities of actual or potential infringements
|Commission Implementing Directive (EU) 2015/2392 of 17 December 2015 on Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards reporting to competent authorities of actual or potential infringements of that Regulation3
|Delegated regulation on an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions
|Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (Text with EEA relevance)4
|RTS on financial instrument reference data under Article 4 of MAR
|Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/909 of 1 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the content of notifications to be submitted to competent authorities and the compilation, publication and maintenance of the list of notifications (Text with EEA relevance)5
|ITS on financial instrument reference data under Article 4 of MAR
|Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/378 of 11 March 2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the timing, format and template of the submission of notifications to competent authorities according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council (Text with EEA relevance)6
|RTS on disclosing market participants conducting market soundings
|Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/960 of 17 May 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the appropriate arrangements, systems and procedures for disclosing market participants conducting market soundings (Text with EEA relevance) 7
To view the full article click here
footnotes
1. OJ L 331, 15.12.2010, p. 84
2. OJ L 173, 12.6.2014, p. 1–61
3. OJ L 332, 18.12.2015, p. 126–132
4. OJ L 88, 5.4.2016, p. 1–18
5. OJ L 153, 10.6.2016, p. 13–22
6. OJ L 72, 17.3.2016, p. 1–12
7. OJ L 160, 17.6.2016, p. 29–33
Originally Published by esma
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.