In this second episode, Ganado Advocates' Capital Market's Partner, Nicholas Curmi, meets with the Executive Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange plc, Joseph Portelli, to discuss what the Malta Stock Exchange has managed to accomplish since 2015 and the vision and future prospects for the Exchange for the years to come.

