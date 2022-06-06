Malta:
Nicholas Curmi Meets Joseph Portelli (Podcast)
06 June 2022
Ganado Advocates
In this second episode, Ganado Advocates' Capital
Market's Partner, Nicholas Curmi, meets with the Executive
Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange plc, Joseph Portelli, to
discuss what the Malta Stock Exchange has managed to accomplish
since 2015 and the vision and future prospects for the Exchange for
the years to come.
Listen here
