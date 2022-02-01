Bermuda continues to be the jurisdiction of choice for the cruise ship industry, with the world's largest cruise ship operators structuring and flagging a significant number of their vessels in Bermuda. Bermuda proved to be a robust and flexible jurisdiction in response to the challenges faced over the past two years. Upwards of US$15 billion in debt and equity was raised by the key operators through capital markets issuances and by Bermuda issuers, with many of the issuances listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. We have also seen the industry turn to private equity for additional capital investment, for example the sale by Royal Caribbean Group of its luxury cruise brand Azamara to Sycamore Partners in 2021. With cruising not yet returning to pre-2020 levels, we expect to see the industry continuing to tap the capital markets space for additional working capital and operators exploring further opportunities for dispositions to private equity houses and non-traditional buyers.

