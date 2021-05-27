According to the information published on the Unified Portal of Corporate Information, UzAuto Motors is planning to issue Eurobonds in the amount of USD 300 million in 2021 with a maturity of 5-7 years. It is noted that UzAuto Motors will place Eurobonds on the London stock exchange.

Market participants had the chance to submit proposals until November 6 for participation in the competition for the selection of a Lead Manager organizing the issue of Eurobonds.

On a separate note, UzAuto Motors recently announced a competition to organize an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to issue additional shares of up to 10% of its charter capital for the IPO.

Investment intermediaries in the securities market or commercial banks of Uzbekistan can participate in the competition.

Originally published 20, November 2020

