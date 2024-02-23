Indonesia is embracing the new era of the carbon market, and nature-based solutions (NbS) are playing a major role. NbS are actions that protect, restore, and sustainably manage natural or modified ecosystems to provide climate change mitigation and adaptation benefits. They have the potential to generate carbon credits that can be traded on the carbon market, providing a financial incentive for their development and implementation.

This ARMA update will discuss some key issues regarding NbS, such as carbon ownership and Indonesia's approach to Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. It will also explore the development of carbon exchanges in Indonesia.

