ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Starting in 1995, world leaders met annually to discuss climate change policy at the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). From 28 November to December 13, 2023, Dubai held an annual meeting, hosting more than 70,000 participants from all across the globe. This year, the event marked a significant breakthrough regarding the use of fossil fuels and climate finance policy for the loss and damage compensations, which we explained in the previous article.

This year, a new secretariat for the GMP was launched, adding new members and expanded leadership. Canada, the Federated States of Micronesia, Germany, Japan, and Nigeria joined the United States and European Union as Global Methane Pledge Champions. Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Romania, and Angola joined the Pledge, bringing total participation to 155 governments.

Kazakhstan announced joining the Global Methane Pledge

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, declared the country's plan to sign the Global Methane Pledge (GMP), putting efforts to reduce methane emissions. The Global Methane Pledge was initiated 2 years ago during COP26 in Glasgow to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. It is agreed that methane is responsible for around 30% of the global warming that hasoccurredsince the Industrial Revolution. Methane is commonly known as a greenhouse with a much higher Global Warming Potential (GWP) than carbon dioxide over a specific time horizon. Over a 20-year period, methane's GWP is around 84-87 times that of carbon dioxide, and over a 100-year period, it is approximately 28-36 times that of CO₂.

So far more than 100 major methane emitting countries have joined the Pledge, yet the s, soon to be accompanied by the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Kazakhstan produces approximately 3 719 kt, with the largest source from the energy sector. Previously, the United States of America and Kazakhstan made a joint statement to consolidate efforts for methane reduction (U.S.-Kazakhstan Joint Statement on Accelerating Methane Mitigation to Achieve the Global Methane Pledge).

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.