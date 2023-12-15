ARTICLE

An emerging concern is taking place in Gulf countries in response to the world's climate change issue. Most of them are implementing eminent measures to reduce, as much as possible, any source of pollution or toxic activities that may threaten the environment.

As the environment is now considered a main point of interest for all nations, it is urgent to take action to resolve the main climate issues of the planet. Accordingly, The United Nations Climate Change Conference1 2023 was held in the UAE, known as COP 28, referring to the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCC2. Negotiations were directed with the principal and ambitious aim to set an agreement for a more sustainable future for the world, by implementing a strategic roadmap in this matter. One of the questions that were examined was: "How can Artificial Intelligence (AI) be harnessed to scale up climate solutions in developing countries?"

In fact, AI can increasingly be an invaluable instrument in dealing with climate change, knowing that to take climate action, there must be a symbiosis between cutting-edge technologies and the digitalization of energy systems. The member states of the UNFCC, business leaders, climate scientists, experts, and stakeholders were reunited to examine the climate crisis to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, helping vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change, and achieving net-zero emissions by 20503 through Innovative Energy Solutions.

Hence, the emergence of the relevant concept of "Eco-innovation" signifies a new business approach. This approach not only promotes sustainability throughout the entire life cycle of a product but also enhances a company's performance and competitiveness.

In other words, eco-innovation refers to new technologies that improve economic and environmental performance. It also includes organizational and social changes for improving competitiveness and sustainability. This combination of Environment and Innovation (including new technologies) is increasing very fast. Environmental Technology is becoming the main interest of all states in the world, structuring their internal policies on it, along with its social, economic, and environmental aspects.

Intellectual Property (IP) is playing an effective role by affording protection to Eco-friendly Technologies and Patents. A multitude of inventions and creations are being revealed in different countries related to machinery, industrial energy, landscape shaping, public transportation (electric motors, creating eco-friendly cities), giving the lead to the Renewable Energy sector (solar systems and hydraulic energy).

IP is emerging as a catalyst for environmental issues by protecting Patents and Trademarks and even beyond, IP is a vast field, given the essential focus on Innovation and the creation of new technologies concerning climate change. Other areas of IP law and regulations may be relevant in dealing with the challenge of climate change, for instance:

The protection of undisclosed information, regulatory data, or trade secrets.

The use of certification and collective marks, geographical indications, and other distinctive signs relevant to climate change.

The protection of environmental and agricultural knowledge and practices through different IP mechanisms.

It is noteworthy that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is prioritizing the environment by implementing IPO Green, to support IP Offices that are key actors in green innovation ecosystems, and to enact green policies and programs where Climate Solutions can be operated. Their role typically involves programming to support green innovation and effective IP management by entrepreneurs working in this space4.

That's the reason why the development of environmentally friendly technologies is flourishing nowadays. Hence, the challenge is to enhance the environment for innovation while enabling speedier diffusion of these green technologies to all parts of the world. Resolving the Climate Change crisis depends on economic growth that is aligned with the environment. Innovative green technology solutions help by adopting alternative energy production, energy saving, reduction of pollution emissions, agriculture, and forestry5

IP rights are necessary for the existence of Clean Technologies fostering the concept of "Cleantech" in developing countries. In parallel, protecting IP rights and affording access to climate-related technologies should be put in place along with spreading environmental awareness. Subsequently, creating a balance between IP and Environmental Sustainability is essential in a world that is positioned at the intersection between Climate Crisis and Innovation. The creation of Green Technologies and Renewable Energy Solutions cannot develop without IP rights protection. Sustainable Innovation should be maintained, leading the world towards a resilient and eco-friendly future.

