Ghana:
COP28 Insights EP4: Exploring Ghana's Climate Commitments (Podcast)
18 December 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
As part of our COP28 Insights! series, listen to EP4 as Ernst Müller, Senior Associate, as
he sits down with guest speaker, NanaAma Botchway, founder of N.
Dowuona & Company as they investigate Ghana's climate
initiatives and the role of African businesses in shaping a
sustainable future. Further podcasts can be listened to here.
