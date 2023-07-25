Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held talks on Monday with the British MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for Europe and Central Asia, Leo Docherty, who arrived in Ashgabat for a working visit, the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Wednesday.

Both sides expressed their commitment to furthering their partnership on topics including trade and economic cooperation, energy, climate change, agriculture, and water management.

The officials confirmed positive cooperation in areas such as culture, archeology, education, and English language learning in Turkmenistan.

According to the British embassy in Ashgabat, Docherty stated, "I am delighted to continue my tour of Central Asia with my first visit to Turkmenistan. This is the first bilateral ministerial visit since 2015, a sign of the growing relationship between our two countries. We discussed how the UK and Turkmenistan can work together to address global challenges, particularly climate change."

During the meeting, the ministers signed a Protocol of Intentions to strengthen bilateral relations, which includes the construction of a new embassy building.

Docherty also met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Annageldi Yazmuradov and Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Allanur Altyyev to discuss potential areas of cooperation, such as reducing methane emissions and working towards a more sustainable future.

