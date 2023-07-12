Worldwide:
La 16ème Réunion Annuelle Du Groupe IP5 Dédiée À La Lutte Contre Le Changement Climatique A Eu Lieu !
12 July 2023
Novagraaf Group
Le groupe IP5, constitué des cinq plus grands offices de
propriété intellectuelle dans le monde : l'USPTO
(Etats-Unis), l'OEB (Europe), le CNIPA (Chine), le JPO (Japon)
et le KIPO (Corée du Sud), s'est réuni à
la mi-juin aux Etats-Unis. Le thème de cette réunion,
dirigée cette année par l'USPTO, était la
lutte contre le changement climatique. Les offices ont pu
échanger leurs avis et projets en la matière. Le
communiqué de presse officiel n'est pas encore
disponible, toutefois, vous pouvez consulter le communiqué de
l'OEB.
