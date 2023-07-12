Le groupe IP5, constitué des cinq plus grands offices de propriété intellectuelle dans le monde : l'USPTO (Etats-Unis), l'OEB (Europe), le CNIPA (Chine), le JPO (Japon) et le KIPO (Corée du Sud), s'est réuni à la mi-juin aux Etats-Unis. Le thème de cette réunion, dirigée cette année par l'USPTO, était la lutte contre le changement climatique. Les offices ont pu échanger leurs avis et projets en la matière. Le communiqué de presse officiel n'est pas encore disponible, toutefois, vous pouvez consulter le communiqué de l'OEB.

