Portugal:
Framework Law On The Climate
The new Framework Law on the Climate (Law 98/2021 of 31
December) was published on 31 December 2021. This new Law repeals
Law 93/2001 of 20 August and establishes the guiding principles of
climate policy and governance. It also introduces targets and
provides for mechanisms to combat climate change, to decarbonise
the economy and to achieve sustainable development.
The ultimate goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and
the possibility of bringing this target forward to 2045 is being
studied.
Please click here to view the full report.
