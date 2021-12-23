self

How might climate change shape employment law and practice in future? We take a look at this weighty question today, with one of our most interesting thinkers, James Davies, from our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin. Join us to hear some fascinating insights.

Discover the Climate emergency, work and employment law article here.

If you'd like to contact James Davies, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here.

Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law