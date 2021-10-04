ARTICLE

Regulation (EU) 2021/1119 or the "European Climate Law", a landmark text writing into law the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050, entered into force on 29 July 2021.

In addition to the 2050 climate neutrality objective, the European Climate Law contains a commitment to negative emissions after 2050 and sets a binding EU climate target of a reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions (emissions after deduction of removals) of at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. It also provides for the establishment of the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change, which will provide independent scientific advice.

Furthermore, in July 2021, the European Commission launched the first tranche of its "Fit for 55%" package that will support the EU's climate policy framework and put it on track for a 55% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the European Climate Law. The interconnected proposals, including revisions to existing laws and new proposals, cover areas of climate, land use, energy, transport and taxation. An overview of the different proposals can be found in the Commission's press release of 14 July 2021 under this link.

