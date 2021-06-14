On 26 May 2021, the The Hague District Court ordered Royal Dutch Shell PLC, both directly and via its group companies, to cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

This unprecedented landmark ruling could trigger legal actions against (energy) companies in the Netherlands and, potentially, all around the world. In the below note we have set out a high-level summary of some of the key findings of the court. In addition, although not explicitly addressed in the judgment, we also discuss the jurisdiction of the Dutch courts in this case.

If you have any questions on the impact of the judgment, please feel free to contact us.

Download the note here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.