The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On further improvement of economic mechanisms for protecting the natural environment in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan” No.202 dated on April 12, 2021 (the “Resolution No.202”) determined the objects and subjects of compensation payments for environmental pollution and the amount of compensation payments.

According to the Resolution No.202 the objects of compensation payments for environmental pollution are:

the volume of emissions of pollutants into the air from stationary and mobile sources;

polluting elements discharged into water and local relief;

emissions of pollutants above the specified rate by business entities.

Subjects that pay compensation payments for environmental pollution are enterprises that have violated local and international environmental protection standards.

The amount of compensation payments for emissions of pollutants is determined by the ratio of pollution to fixed environmental standards and is paid, respectively, from 1 to 20 times the size. For example, the size of the masses of pollutants is twice a certain standard for a certain element, in which case the compensation amount would be equal to two times the size of the fixed amount for a certain element.

If the standard for a certain type of environmental pollution is not fixed or has lost its force, the amount of the fine is determined according to the classification of the level of harm from I to IV. The amount of compensation from damage level classes I and II is 20 times, damage level classes III-IV is 10 times compensation from a fixed amount.

