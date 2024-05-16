Vladimir Komarov participated in a roundtable meeting at the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building of Russia

On April 25, 2024, a round table organized with our participation was held at the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building on the topic "Increasing the Effectiveness of the Institute of Class Action Lawsuits: Issues of Optimization of Legislative Requirements and Implementation of the Digital Platform" in the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building.

The round table was moderated by Artem Sheikin, Senator of the Russian Federation, member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building.

The key topic of discussion at the round table was a digital platform to improve the effectiveness of the institution of class actions. An example of such a platform was presented in his report by Vladimir Komarov, who demonstrated the obvious advantages of working through the portal.

The presented digital platform for class actions, developed by the vmvs.ru project team with direct participation of GRATA International St.Petersburg lawyers, was recognized and supported by leading experts of the legal community.

The roundtable participants expressed a common opinion that the introduction of the digital platform will have a significant impact on the development of the institution of class actions, making it more accessible and transparent for all stakeholders. It will also improve the efficiency of class action justice, and with universal dissemination will contribute to solving the problem of judicial system workload.

The round table was an important stage in the discussion and development of constructive solutions to improve the system of class actions in the Russian Federation.

