As part of a series of programs covering class action laws in jurisdictions around the world, and to supplement content found in Jones Day's recent publication, Class Actions Worldview: Part I—United States and the European Union, this edition of Jones Day Talks focuses on Class Actions in Spain – or as they're known – Collective Actions.
Antonio Canales and Gonzalo Hierro, both based in Madrid, talk about the current Collective Actions landscape. They also discuss the Spanish Preliminary Draft Law, and share their thoughts on settlements, third-party funding, and more.
