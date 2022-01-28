On January 27, 2022, lawyers in Tilleke & Gibbins' dispute resolution group collaborated to address class-action proceedings in Thailand, which are still relatively new after amendments to the Civil Procedure Code in 2015 made class actions possible.

Titled "Considerations for Potential Defendants in Class Actions in Thailand," Anyamani Yimsaard, Eric M. Meyer, and Suruswadee Jaimsuwan from the firm's dispute resolution group in Bangkok jointly covered the following topics

Overview of the types of class actions that have been filed in Thailand;

Considerations and potential options for companies who are forced to defend against a class action; and

Penalties and fees for which a class action defendant could potentially be liable.

A video recording of the webinar can be viewed below.

