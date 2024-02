ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from South Korea

A Cautionary Tale – Last Minutes Amendments To Loan Documents With Guarantees Vincent Young In Lee v ATL (Australia) Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCA 327, the NSW Supreme Court considered whether a guarantor was liable under a loan deed that was amended by a side letter between the borrower...

Understanding what is Duty of Care definition JB Solicitors Duty of care relates to the legal responsibility of one person to prevent harm from befalling another person.

Clarity Amidst Complexity: 'Group Of Companies' Doctrine In An Arbitration Agreement King, Stubb & Kasiva In a recent landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India (the "Court") has cleared up years of legal confusion surrounding the "Group of Companies" doctrine ("Doctrine").

Doctrine Of Group Of Companies: An Analysis Across Jurisdictions S&A Law Offices In a landmark ruling, the Hon'ble Apex Court has ruled on the finality of the long-standing debate of Group of Companies Doctrine (hereinafter referred to as ‘GOC Doctrine')...

Harmonizing With Indian Arbitration Law: Supreme Court's Validation Of The Group Of Companies Doctrine Khaitan & Co LLP In a group of matters reported as Cox and Kings Ltd. v. SAP India Pvt. Ltd. & Anr., 2023 SCC OnLine SC 1634 (Cox and Kings II), a Constitution Bench comprising of five Supreme Court judges delivered a unanimous judgment...