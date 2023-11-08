The Federal Council decided on 6 September 2023 that the first major revision of the Swiss Code on Civil Procedure ("CCP"), as the Swiss parliament adopted it on 17 March 2023, will enter into force on 1 January 2025. Hence, everyone should have sufficient time to implement the new rules (e.g. by revising existing decrees and laws) and prepare for them.

The revised CCP encompasses various modifications, the most important of which we will comment in the following (all modifications may be accessed here, German and French only).

Possibility to establish international commercial courts: The revised CCP allows the cantons to establish international commercial courts. The cantons may declare the commercial court competent if a litigation relates to at least one party's business activity, the amount in dispute exceeds CHF 100'000, the parties agree on the jurisdiction of the commercial court and if at least one party has its seat outside Switzerland when it agreed to the jurisdiction of the commercial court.



Should the cantons make use of this possibility to establish international commercial courts, litigation in Switzerland would become even more attractive. The international commercial tribunals will have special expertise and experience. The parties will also be able to agree on the exclusive jurisdiction of these specialized courts. This would give the parties the comfort that any future dispute would exclusively be assessed and decided by a particularly suitable and experienced state court.



Promising candidates for the introduction of international commercial courts are in particular the Cantons of Zurich and Geneva, which both are well-established business-hubs.





In connection with the possibility to establish international commercial courts, the use of English as the procedural language is of preeminent importance. According to the revised CCP, the cantons may introduce English as the procedural language for international commercial disputes (in the sense as explained above) in front of the commercial court and ordinary courts. However, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court will continue to conduct its proceedings in a national language, whereas the parties can use English in their submissions. Reduction of the advance on court costs: In the future, the advance on court costs will generally be limited to half of the expected court costs. In comparison: Under the current law, the courts may request an advance on court costs in the full amount of the expected court costs – in practice, the courts do so without exceptions. The revised regulation should faciliate the access to the courts. However, there are numerous exceptions from the new principle, e.g. in international commercial disputes (cf. above) or in appeal proceedings.



In contrast, there will be no changes to the cantons' powers to determine the tariffs relevant for the determination of the court costs. Hence, the costs connected with conducting civil proceedings will continue to differ substantially from one canton to the other.





