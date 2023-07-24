The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Civil (ECSC) Procedure Rules, Revised Edition 2023 repeal and replace the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Civil Procedure Rules 2000. The revised rules will apply to all proceedings commenced after 31 July 2023 in each of the member states and territories of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, including the British Virgin Islands (BVI), subject to the transitional provisions contained in Part 75 of these Rules.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Civil Procedure Rules apply in the following jurisdictions:

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

This Civil Procedure Rules consolidated act does not include the various forms prescribed by the legislation and listed in the Appendix, which are available from Conyers upon request. An official version of the rules, complete with court forms, is available on the ECSC website.

