Litigation is usually the last resort in resolving disputes. Most parties to a dispute try to avoid litigation altogether, fearing that seeking recourse with the courts or arbitration will lead to a disruption in commercial relationships, result in increased legal expenses, and generally lengthen the period in which the dispute remains unresolved. While some of these concerns may indeed be legitimate, sometimes litigation is the only means for a party to obtain relief. For parties contemplating such recourse, it is reassuring to know that the Thai court system is generally an accessible, unbiased, and balanced vehicle for the resolution of disputes.

Civil Litigation in Thailand aims to introduce some of the fundamentals of Thai civil court procedures and practices. While it is not an in-depth study, this brief guide covers the main issues concerning civil litigation in Thailand as either a plaintiff or a defendant.

The full guide is available here.

