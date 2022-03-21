On 7 February 2022, the Dutch government published a draft legislative proposal implementing Directive (EU) 2019/2121 as regards cross-border conversions, mergers and divisions. The draft proposal was open for consultation until 7 March 2022. Lard Rehr, Rick van der Velden, Eline Viersen and Rik Walschot submitted a response to the proposal on behalf of Loyens & Loeff.

The draft proposal implements Directive (EU) 2019/2121 and amends Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek) and the Dutch Act on financial supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht). EU Member States must implement the Directive into their national legislation by 31 January 2023.

The proposal provides for procedural rules on cross-border conversions and divisions and amends the procedural rules on cross-border mergers.

Please view the link to the response here (Dutch only).

