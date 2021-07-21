ARTICLE

Important changes in the adjudication of civil cases in Poland came into force on 3 July 2021. These are essentially technical changes to the so-called Covid Act including, among other things, new obligations of attorneys. One of the most significant changes is the introduction of electronic court service through the information portal.

In the first pleading filed by an advocate, legal advisor, patent attorney or the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Poland, an e-mail address and a telephone number to be used for contacting the court should be provided. Failure to comply with this obligation constitutes a formal defect of the pleading.

In turn, the court serves court letters by posting their contents in an information and communication system used to make those letters available (information portal). This does not apply to letters which are to be served together with copies of the parties' pleadings or other documents not originating from the court. The date of delivery is the date on which the addressee reads the letter posted in the information portal, and in the absence of such reading, the letter will be deemed delivered 14 days after the date of posting in the information portal.

Technically, the change in question is not permanent and is only in effect during the period of either an epidemic emergency or an epidemic state declared due to COVID-19 and within one year of the last one being revoked. However, it cannot be excluded that if it works out, the change will stay for longer.

