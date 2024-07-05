New Travel Permit Available To Non-Chinese Permanent Residents Of Hong Kong SAR And Macau SAR

At a Glance

The Exit and Entry Bureau of Mainland China announced that foreign nationals who are permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR can soon apply for a new Mainland Travel Permit, an electronic card-type travel document, to visit Mainland China, starting July 10, 2024.

The travel permit is multiple-entry and valid for five years for stays of up to 90 days at a time. It will allow holders to enter Mainland China for short-term purposes including investment, visiting relatives, tourism, business, seminars, and exchanges. These individuals will be prohibited from engaging in work, study, or news reporting activities while in the country.

This new permit simplifies entry procedures for non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, eliminating the need for them to apply for a visa when entering Mainland China.

The situation

The Exit and Entry Bureau of Mainland China announced that foreign nationals who are permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR can now apply for a new travel permit, an electronic card-type travel document, to visit Mainland China starting July 10, 2024.

A closer look

Validity. The travel permit is valid for five years and allows multiple entries, with each stay not exceeding 90 days.

The travel permit is valid for five years and allows multiple entries, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. Allowable activities. The travel permit will allow holders to enter Mainland China for short-term purposes including investment, visiting relatives, tourism, business, seminars, and exchanges. However, holders will be prohibited from engaging in work, study, or news reporting activities while in the country.

The travel permit will allow holders to enter Mainland China for short-term purposes including investment, visiting relatives, tourism, business, seminars, and exchanges. However, holders will be prohibited from engaging in work, study, or news reporting activities while in the country. Application process. Interested individuals should file an application with the China Travel Service (CTS), an authorized agent of the Chinese government in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, through their online system. They will need to submit a completed application form with a photo, a valid Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR permanent resident identity card, and a passport with at least six months validity remaining, among other requested documents. After CTS conducts a preliminary review of the submitted information, the applicant will receive an email notification, allowing them to select their preferred document service center and appointment time through the same website. On the day of the appointment, the individual will be required to appear in person and sign a confirmation of the information they had previously input in the system, and which will serve as the official application form. The application will then be considered filed.

Interested individuals should file an application with the China Travel Service (CTS), an authorized agent of the Chinese government in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, through their online system. They will need to submit a completed application form with a photo, a valid Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR permanent resident identity card, and a passport with at least six months validity remaining, among other requested documents. Processing time. Once the application form is filed, the permit will be issued within 20 business days. Applicants are required to collect their permit from the application office in person.

Once the application form is filed, the permit will be issued within 20 business days. Applicants are required to collect their permit from the application office in person. Mainland China visa holders. Eligible applicants with a valid Mainland China visa will need to cancel their visa before applying for the travel permit. If the travel permit is rejected, they will need to reapply for a new Mainland China visa.

Eligible applicants with a valid Mainland China visa will need to cancel their visa before applying for the travel permit. If the travel permit is rejected, they will need to reapply for a new Mainland China visa. APEC card holders. CTS has confirmed that holders of APEC Business Travel Cards with country clearance for China will not be eligible to apply for the travel permit.

Impact

This new policy simplifies entry procedures for non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR, eliminating the need for them to apply for a visa when entering Mainland China.

Background

In recent months, China has been implementing a series of measures to gradually ease restrictions for foreign nationals, as part of a strategic initiative to boost the economy and forge international connections. This latest policy is designed to stimulate business travel, encourage tourism, and attract foreign investment, marking a significant step in China's efforts to engage with the global community and drive economic growth.

Looking ahead

It is anticipated that China will continue its trajectory of easing travel restrictions and increasing openness to foreign nationals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.