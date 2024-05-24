Mainland China/Georgia: Reciprocal Visa Exemption Forthcoming

The governments of Mainland China and Georgia have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that, once implemented, will allow nationals of both countries holding valid passports to be visa exempt to enter each other's country for a single stay of up to 30 days, with a cumulative stay up to 90 days in a 180-day period. Those seeking to enter to conduct activities other than tourism or stay for more than 90 days will still require a visa in Georgia. In Mainland China, the visa exemption allows business activities as well as tourism and will be implemented May 28, 2024. The Georgian government has not yet confirmed the implementation date.

