ARTICLE
24 May 2024

Mainland China/Georgia: Reciprocal Visa Exemption Forthcoming

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
The governments of Mainland China and Georgia have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that, once implemented, will allow nationals of both countries holding valid passports to be visa exempt to enter...
China Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The governments of Mainland China and Georgia have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement that, once implemented, will allow nationals of both countries holding valid passports to be visa exempt to enter each other's country for a single stay of up to 30 days, with a cumulative stay up to 90 days in a 180-day period. Those seeking to enter to conduct activities other than tourism or stay for more than 90 days will still require a visa in Georgia. In Mainland China, the visa exemption allows business activities as well as tourism and will be implemented May 28, 2024. The Georgian government has not yet confirmed the implementation date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
ARTICLE
24 May 2024

Mainland China/Georgia: Reciprocal Visa Exemption Forthcoming

China Immigration

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More