21 May 2024

Mainland China: Several Visa Exemption Updates

The validity period of the business and tourism visa exemption for nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and for nationals of Armenia, has been reduced to 30 days (down from 90 days)...
The validity period of the business and tourism visa exemption for nationals of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and for nationals of Armenia, has been reduced to 30 days (down from 90 days). Additionally, a reciprocal visa agreement is now in effect for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda to enter Mainland China, and vice versa, for 30 days for business or tourism.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

