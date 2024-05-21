At a Glance
The National Immigration Administration of Mainland China has announced the following policies to further facilitate the travel of Mainland Chinese residents to Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR:
- A new online process for Mainland Chinese residents of 20 cities in Mainland China who are seeking to replace or reissue their immigration documents;
- Expanded business endorsement application options for Mainland Chinese residents seeking to travel to Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR;
- An expansion of the multiple-entry talent endorsement process in Beijing and Shanghai; and
- Longer allowable stays for Mainland Chinese business endorsement holders seeking to travel to Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.
The situation
The National Immigration Administration (NIA) of Mainland China has announced several policies to further facilitate the travel of Mainland Chinese residents to Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR.
A closer look
New online process for new documents. There is a new online process for Mainland Chinese residents of 20 cities in Mainland China who are seeking to replace their immigration documents or have them reissued (due to expiry).
|
|
Expanded business endorsement application options. Mainland Chinese residents seeking to travel to Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR for business, who must apply for a business endorsement at their local public security bureau (their Chinese sponsor's entity registration location) can now apply for the endorsement at any public security bureau in Mainland China.
|
|
Multiple-entry talent endorsement program expanded. The government has added the following six categories of foreign nationals from Beijing and Shanghai to the program that allows a multiple-entry "talent" endorsement valid from one to five years to visit Hong Kong SAR or Macau SAR for up to 30 days per entry: outstanding talents, scientific research talents, cultural and educational talents, health talents, legal talents and management talents. This is an expansion of the existing program which allowed this endorsement for foreign nationals in nine Chinese cities.
|
|
Longer stay for business endorsement holders. The stay period in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR has been extended from 7 days to 14 days for business endorsement holders.
|
Background
Through these changes, the Chinese government is seeking to continuously implement policies to facilitate the travel of Mainland Chinese residents to and from Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. The change is in line with the Chinese government's aim to facilitate the socio-economic growth in the region by promoting exchanges and business activities.
Looking ahead
The Chinese government will likely introduce further immigration changes to streamline visa application processes for foreign workers in the region. We will monitor the policy changes and report on related updates.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.