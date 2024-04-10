ARTICLE

China: Passports From Several Countries Do Not Require Visas To China For Stays Of 15 Days Or Less Until November 30, 2024

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As the summer travel season ramps up, it is important to be aware that travelers to China who hold ordinary passports from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Malaysia do not require visa for business, tourism, or transit purposes for stays no more than 15 days.

If the visitor will stay for a longer period of time or has intentions to study, conduct business activities with a Chinese company or provide substantive technical activities, permanently relocate, or attend an interview in China, they must apply for an appropriate visa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.