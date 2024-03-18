Over the past few months, PRC authorities have rolled out a series of new immigration policies, ranging from granting visa-free entries to issuing new version of permanent resident IDs, with the aim of further promoting trade, tourism, and international exchanges. This update offers a summary of the key aspects of these new policies.

Visa Policies

Mutual Visa Exemption

China and Singapore have reached an agreement to grant visa-free entry to each other's citizens for stays of up to 30 days, effective from 9 February 2024. This policy applies to holders of ordinary passports traveling for tourism, family visit or business purposes.

A similar agreement has been reached between China and Thailand on mutual visa exemption. Starting from 1 March 2024, citizens of Thailand can enter China without a visa for a single stay of up to 30 days (with a total of no more than 90 days every 180 days), and vice versa. This policy applies to Chinese holders of service passports and ordinary passports, and Thai holders of ordinary passports.

With these agreements in place, China now has full mutual visa exemption arrangements with a total of 23 countries, including Thailand, Singapore, the Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates.

Unilateral Visa Exemption

Starting from 1 December 2023 until 30 November 2024, China is implementing a trial policy of unilateral visa exemption for six countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. Citizens holding ordinary passports of these countries can enjoy visa-free entry into China for business, tourism, family visits, and transit for up to 15 days.

Furthermore, China has announced plans to extend unilateral visa exemptions to Switzerland and Ireland.

In a reciprocal move, Malaysia has announced that from 1 December 2023 to 31 December 2024, Chinese citizens can enjoy visa-free entry into Malaysia for stays of up to 30 days.

New Measures to Facilitate International Visits

To facilitate international travellers coming to China for business, study, and tourism purposes, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) has implemented five new measures effective from 11 January 2024, including:

easing the port visa application requirements for international visitors. Foreign nationals who urgently need to visit China for non-diplomatic or non-official activities, such as business cooperation, investment, family visits, or personal matters, can apply for a port visa upon arrival by presenting invitation letters and other relevant supporting documents to the port visa authorities. 24-hour direct transit at major airports. A 24-hour direct transit policy, exempting foreign nationals from border inspection procedures, has been implemented at nine international airports. These include Beijing Capital, Beijing Daxing, Shanghai Pudong, Hangzhou Xiaoshan, Xiamen Gaoqi, Guangzhou Baiyun, Shenzhen Bao'an, Chengdu Tianfu, and Xi'an Xianyang. This means that passengers with international connecting tickets within 24 hours, transiting through any of these airports to a third country or region, can enjoy visa-free transit without border inspection procedures. convenient visa extension, renewal and reissue at the nearest location. Foreign nationals in China for short-term non-diplomatic or non-official activities, who have valid reasons to extend their stay, can conveniently apply for visa extension, renewal, or reissue at the local public security bureau. re-entry visa for multiple exits and entries. Foreign nationals in China who need to exit and re-enter multiple times for valid reasons can apply for a multiple-entry visa at the public security bureau, provided they have an invitation letter or other relevant documentation. simplified visa application process. The visa application process has been simplified for foreign nationals. If their information such as accommodation registration records, business licenses can be verified through information sharing, they are exempted from providing the relevant paper proof. For short-term family reunion visas, a declaration of kinship by the inviter can replace the proof of kinship.

New Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card

The NIA has announced that the new version of the Foreign Permanent Residence Identity Card, also known as the "Five-Star Card", has been officially put into use from 1 December 2023. The updated Five-Star Card features an optimised information storage method, incorporates advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, and offers enhanced personal information protection and data security.

The Five-Star Card is a legal identity document issued by the NIA to foreigners who meet the criteria for permanent residence in China. This card can be used independently as a personal identity document, eliminating the need for cardholders to present their foreign passports in most situations where identity verification is required.

At present, foreign permanent residents in China can use their Five-Star Card to conveniently purchase flight and train tickets, check into hotels, handle financial services such as banking, securities, and foreign exchange, register for communication services, including mobile phone and broadband, and handle tax, social insurance, property registration, public security and traffic management, customs, and other government services. They can also easily register and use internet platforms such as Alipay, WeChat, and JD.com.

On a related note, the Ministry of Commerce has issued the Guide for Foreign Business Personnel Working and Living in China (2024 Edition) (the Guide). This document serves as a comprehensive guide for foreign nationals who reside or work in China for extended periods. The Guide is divided into four sections: Precautions, Daily Life Services, Residency Services in China, and Relevant Social Services.

The Guide reminds foreign nationals to register their temporary accommodations upon arrival in China. It provides clear instructions on how to handle or use services such as SIM cards, bank cards, mobile payments, foreign currency exchange, transportation, and accommodation. Furthermore, it offers a summary of relevant policies on social insurance and individual income tax payments for foreign individuals carrying on business in China.

Key Takeaways

We anticipate that China will continue to broaden its visa-free arrangement and preferential visa policies. Additionally, more measures to facilitate business travel for international visitors and foreign residents will likely be introduced. These developments are particularly beneficial for multinational companies operating in China, as they will ease the administrative processes around business trips, foster cross-border exchanges, and simplify relocation procedures for staff.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.