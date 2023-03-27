Key Points

China lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions for tourists on 15 March 2023

Overview

The government of China lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions for tourism on 15 March 2023. As a result, foreign nationals will be permitted to apply for all visa types, including tourism and medical visas. Any multiple-entry visas that were issued prior to 28 March 2020 that still remain valid (such as 10-year business visas) can be used to enter the country.

The government will also reinstate visa-free entry policies into Hainan, visa-free cruise ships into Shanghai, visa-free entry for nationals of Hong Kong and Macau traveling to Guangdong and visa-free entry for ASEAN tour groups.

Travelers who have been issued a 10-year visa on a previous USA passport may enter China using their old passport (with the valid China visa) and new passport, provided that the personal information on the China visa matches that of the new passport.

Foreign nationals are recommended to check the nearest consular or embassy office for specific information on the application process for applying for a visa.

What are the Changes?

Originally published 16 March 2023.

